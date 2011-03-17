ACAAsks FCC To Block Sale of ABC Affiliate

The American Cable Association has filed a petition at the

FCC to deny the sale of an ABC affiliate in Topeka,

Kan., saying that the deal could give the

new owner too much control over retrans negotiations in the market.

The group wants the FCC to block the sale of ABC affiliate

KTKA-TV Topeka to PBC Broadcasting. It points out that Topeka's NBC

affiliate and FOX affiliate are owned by New

Vision Television, which has shared services agreements with PBC

Broadcasting in Youngstown, Ohio, and Savannah, Ga. ACA is concerned that

the sale will create a "virtual triopoly" in Topeka and

"coordinate" retransmission negotiations for three of the Big four

affiliates.

ACA says five small cable operators providing service

in Topeka, all with retrans deals with KTKA expiring at the end of

this year, have filed declarations of support for the petition.

If the FCC does approve the deal, says ACA, it should do so

with a "narrowly-tailored, transaction-specific condition that would

prevent the newly acquired ABC station from jointly bargaining retransmission

consent with another major TV station in the Topeka

designated market area."

ACA has long argued that retrans negotiations

jointly bargained under shared services agreements and duopoly ownership are

not in the public interest because they drive up retrans costs, which are

then passed along to the consumer in the form of higher rates.

That is one of the issues ACA wants the FCC to examine

as part of its retrans reform rulemaking.