ACA Applauds House Focus on Rural Telecom

The American Cable Association is applauding the creation

this week of an Energy and Commerce Committee working group to promote the

rural telecom service many of its members provide.

The 18-member bipartisan group -- nine Republicans, nine Democrats

-- was launched by Reps. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Bob Latta (R-Ohio).

"From broadband access and spectrum issues, to problems with

call completion, rural areas of our districts often have unique concerns,"

said Welch in a statement. "This bipartisan working group will serve as a

forum to educate committee members on rural issues to ensure that rural

priorities are understood and addressed in the important work of this committee."

ACA is hoping the group will extend its gaze to a host of

issues of high interest to the small and midsize operators it represents,

including the cost of sports programming, program bundling and retrans.

"Matters important to cable operators in rural areas

that are deserving of the group's attention," said ACA president Matt

Polka in a statement, "include the implementation of the Connect America

Fund to fund broadband in high-cost areas; the lack of access to middle mile

infrastructure at reasonable rates; difficulties in obtaining access to pole

attachments at reasonable costs; and expeditious access to rights of way on

fair terms and conditions. Moreover, the group should consider the high

cost for smaller providers in obtaining access to programming, both local

broadcast signals and regional and national sports, and the aggregate burdens

of regulations on smaller providers."

Also on the working group are John Barrow (D-Ga.), Adam

Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Bruce Braley (D-Iowa), Lee Terry (R-Neb.), G.K. Butterfield

(D-N.C.), H. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), Lois Capps (D-Calif.), Billy Long

(R-Mo.), Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), Corey Gardner (R-Colo.), Doris Matsui

(D-Calif.), Renee Ellmers (R-N.C.), Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.), Brett Guthrie

(R-Ky.), Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.).

Rural telecom issues are being scrutinized on

both sides of the Hill. Theywere the subject of the inaugural hearing in the new Communications

Subcommittee last week.