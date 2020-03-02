ABC's Linsey Davis to Host RTDNF Awards

ABC correspondent Linsey Davis will host this week's Radio Television Digital News Foundation First Amendment Awards Dinner March 5 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Washington.

Among the awards being handed out is the Len Zeidenberg First Amendment Award, which is going to ABC World News anchor David Muir. Zeidenberg is the late chief correspondent for B&C.

Davis, who is also a host for Multichannel News' Wonder Women gala, reports for World News, Good Morning America, 20/20 and Nightline, as well serving as an anchor for “Prime” on ABC News Live, the network's streaming channel.

In addition to Muir, the other winners are:

60 Minutes, which is getting First Amendment Award, which goes to "an outstanding individual or organization which champions the First Amendment and press freedoms."

Former NBC News president and NBC affiliate news feed creator Bob Horner, who is getting the First Amendment Service Award for "professionals in local or network news who work in an off-air, management, largely behind-the-scenes capacity."

Barbara Maushard of Hearst Television, who is getting the First Amendment Leadership Award for "a business, government or other leader who has made a significant contribution to the protection of the First Amendment and freedom of the press."

Lori Montenegro of Telemundo, who will receive the First Amendment Clarity Award, which "recognizes a journalist or group of journalists who go to extraordinary lengths to provide meaning and context to complicated news stories or issues of extreme public importance."