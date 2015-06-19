ABC TV Group Funds Youth Service Grants

Disney and its ABC Television Group will fund 125 youth service grants of $500 each as part of its Summer of Creativity program to support service projects in local communities.

Young people ages 5 through 18 can apply by submitting an idea for a project that will make a difference in their communities.

Selected grantees will be featured during Good Morning America cut-ins on their local ABC affiliate.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 10 at YSA.org/BeInspired.

Among the 2014 grantees were Brae's Brown Bags, a foundation founded by a 10-year-old that, to date, has handed out 3,491 meals to kids in need.