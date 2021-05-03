ABC to Air Mike Tyson Documentary

Broadcast network ABC in May will air a multi-part series on the life and career of former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, the network said Monday.

The four-part ABC News docuseries, Mike Tyson: The Knockout, debuts May 25 and will look at the boxer’s climb to stardom after a difficult childhood to become the youngest undisputed heavyweight champion, his fall from grace after a 1992 race conviction, and his resurrection as a popular sports celebrity, according to the network.

In November Tyson returned to the boxing ring for the first time since 2005 to fight an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. that generated more than 1.6 million pay-per-view buys.

The documentary will feature archival material and previously unaired interview footage with Tyson, as well as interviews with such sports and entertainment personalities as actress Rosie Perez, former HBO Sports president Ross Greenburg, and ESPN host Jeremy Schaap.

“In addition to being an inspiring story of the perseverance and hard-won growth of one extraordinary person, Mike Tyson’s life and career are also relevant to the important collective self-reflection finally occurring in America,” Mike Tyson: The Knockout executive producer Geoffrey Fletcher said in a statement.

Hulu is also developing a limited series on the life and times of Tyson dubbed Iron Mike.

