ABC Reveals 2020-2021 Schedule

ABC shared its 2020-2021 programming slate, which includes 19 returning shows and two straight-to-series orders from its pilots, drama Big Sky and comedy Call Your Mother.

Big Sky comes from David E. Kelley, who will be showrunner. It sees private detectives search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan and Box. It is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

From Kari Lizer, Call Your Mother follows an empty-nester who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She reinserts herself into their lives, and her kids realize they might actually need Mom more than they thought. Call Your Mother is produced by Sony Pictures Television & ABC Studios. Kyra Sedgwick stars.

“At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season — bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love.”

ABC noted it finished first among the broadcast networks in 2019-2020, excluding sports programming, in viewers 18-49.

ABC will also air game show Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Leslie Jones.

Returning shows are American Housewife, The Bachelor, Black-ish, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things, Mixed-ish, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Stumptown, 20/20 and Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

Schooled, Bless this Mess, Single Parents, Emergence and Kids Say the Darndest Things will not have new seasons. ABC will decide the fate of The Baker and the Beauty and For Life at a later date.