ABC News, Writers Guild East Reach Contract Agreement

ABC News’s bargaining unit has "overwhelmingly” agreed to a new three-year contract with the network news outlet that includes pay and pension boosts, according to the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE), as well as reviews of any decisions not to allow work from home.



The guild represents news editors, writers, researchers, desk Assistants, production assistants, and graphic artists in New York and Washington working for affiliate news service ABC NewsOne, network desks, Good Morning America, local station WABC New York and ABC News Radio.



The pay and pension increases will be at least 9% bumps over the length of the contract and includes increases in minimums for desk assistants in D.C. and for some show producers, assignment editors and writers at WABC (those working under personal services contracts).



According to WGAE, there are also increases in paid time off and a labor-management committee to review any denial of work-from-home requests. ABC also said it would provide diversity, equity and inclusion training for all its bargaining unit employees annually. ■