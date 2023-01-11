ABC Gives 'Will Trent' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 8.

ABC’s new police procedural drama Will Trent is No. 1. Fox also makes a showing with a new police procedural drama, taking second place for Alert: Missing Persons Unit. The network grabs fourth place as well to promote its new celebrity reality competition Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Rounding out the list: NBC, which hypes the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in third place, and CBS, which gives some love to its hit sitcom Ghosts in fifth.

Notably, Alert: Missing Persons Unit and the 2023 Golden Globe Awards are tied in having the highest iSpot Attention Index (102) in the ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch their promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Will Trent (opens in new tab) , ABC

Impressions: 489,403,459

Interruption Rate: 1.74%

Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $12,071,629

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $849,451

2) Alert: Missing Persons Unit (opens in new tab) , Fox

Impressions: 410,728,437

Interruption Rate: 1.72%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $7,130,233

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,396,755

3) 2023 Golden Globe Awards (opens in new tab) , NBC

Impressions: 382,065,948

Interruption Rate: 1.56%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,001,085

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $103,237

4) Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (opens in new tab) , Fox

Impressions: 324,559,990

Interruption Rate: 2.06%

Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,052,481

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,313,932

5) Ghosts (opens in new tab) , CBS

Impressions: 263,387,912

Interruption Rate: 0.88%

Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,442,377

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■