ABC Gave the AMAs TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV's most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through November 20.

ABC's telecast of the American Music Awards is No. 1. The network is joined by fellow traditional broadcaster Fox, which generates excitement for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar in fourth place.

Rounding out the ranking are two cable networks: Paramount Network, which gives some love to the fifth season of Yellowstone in second place, and Hallmark Channel, which promotes two original TV movies: Three Wise Men and a Baby in third and Inventing the Christmas Prince in fifth.

Notably, Yellowstone scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (119) in the ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2022 American Music Awards (opens in new tab) , ABC

Impressions: 322,011,482

Interruption Rate: 1.11%

Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $2,927,608

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $289,857

2) Yellowstone (opens in new tab) , Paramount Network

Impressions: 312,808,370

Interruption Rate: 2.37%

Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $1,060,514

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $457,049

3) Three Wise Men and a Baby (opens in new tab) , Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 309,313,504

Interruption Rate: 2.66%

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,661,031

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $381,573

4) 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar (opens in new tab) , Fox

Impressions: 278,117,859

Interruption Rate: 1.86%

Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $5,595,264

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $44,126

5) Inventing the Christmas Prince (opens in new tab) , Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 244,918,741

Interruption Rate: 3.69%

Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,383,703

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■