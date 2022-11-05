ABC, Fox News Top News Preference Poll

ABC was the network most people favored for their news, according to a poll of 1,126 Americans conducted by research site CableTV.com, barely edging out Fox News for second place, though essentially a dead heat given the average margin of error of about 3% for that sample.

Poll participants were asked "Which TV network do you prefer to get your news from?" Including both broadcast and cable network news, ABC was first at 20%, followed by Fox at 19%, CNN at 15%, CBS at 13% and NBC at 10%.

Among cable news networks only, Fox was the winner with 39.12% preferring that network. CNN was second with 30.14%, followed by MSNBC at 9.67% and CNBC wih 4.65%.

When responses were broken out by census region, Fox led in the Pacific, Mountain, West South Central, South Atlantic, and East South Central regions and tied with ABC News in the West North Central region.

According to CableTV.com, Fox News was tops with Baby Boomers polled (24% preferred the network) and Gen X'ers (22%). ABC was tops with Gen Z (26%) and millennials (21%).