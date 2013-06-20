ABC to FCC: Revamp Arbitrary, Inconsistent Indecency Policy

RELATED: CBS:FCC Should Adopt 'Egregious Case' Indecency Enforcement Policy

Foxto FCC: Get Out of Indecency Enforcement Biz

NBC: FCCNeeds to Launch Indecency Enforcement Rulemaking

Add ABC to the list

of networks calling on the FCC to revamp an indecency policy they have no

confidence is still even constitutional.

In its filing to the

FCC on its indecency enforcement policy, ABC echoed the other networks in

saying broadcasting is no longer uniquely pervasive or accessible to children,

which underpins the Supreme Court Pacifica decision that rationalized the FCC's

content regulation authority.

"Changes in the

marketplace and in technology since 1978 have rendered obsolete the basic

assumptions upon which the Supreme Court approved differential treatment for

broadcast 'indecency,'" ABC said.

If the FCC is

determined to continue to regulate broadcast indecency, ABC said, it makes the

following suggestions to make that policy less vague, subjective, inconsistent,

and arbitrary.

1) "Return to

the former FCC policy that the broadcast of spontaneous, fleeting expletives in

live programming does not violate the indecency rules"; 2) "Clearly exempt

news, documentary, and public affairs programming from the indecency rules"; 3)

"Clearly hold that material is not indecent if it is not both highly

graphic and so sustained or repeated as to constitute verbal or visual 'shock

treatment'"; and 4) "Treat broadcasters' artistic and editorial choices

with great deference and abandon what the Second Circuit has characterized as

the 'artistic necessity' standard, which puts the onus on the

broadcaster."

While ABC said that

would take some of the chill off the policy, it "would not eliminate the

inherent vagueness and subjectivity of the indecency rules, nor would they

alter the underlying fact that dramatic changes in technology and the

marketplace since Pacifica have removed the rules' constitutional and public

policy underpinnings."