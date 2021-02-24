ABC Again Gives ‘American Idol’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Feb. 21.

On the strength of nearly 253 million TV ad impressions, an ABC promo for American Idol takes first place — the second week in a row the singing competition has topped our chart. And once again, CBS lands in second place with a Clarice promo.

Cable networks round out our ranking, with MTV hyping Floribama Shore in third, FX promoting Snowfall in fourth, and USA giving Temptation Island some love in fifth.

Notably, the Snowfall spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (109) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) American Idol, ABC

Impressions: 252,970,493

Interruption Rate: 1.36%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,745,140

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,060,681

2) Clarice, CBS

Impressions: 237,415,223

Interruption Rate: 1.49%

Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,444,961

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $737,359

3) Floribama Shore, MTV

Impressions: 227,995,361

Interruption Rate: 3.46%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,567,575

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $144,321

4) Snowfall, FX

Impressions: 183,696,732

Interruption Rate: 1.84%

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,744,080

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $637,524

5) Temptation Island, USA Network

Impressions: 165,371,337

Interruption Rate: 1.99%

Attention Index: 100 (same interruptions as avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,217,979

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $465,805

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).