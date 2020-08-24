AARP Adds TV, Streaming to Movie Awards

AARP the Magazine is expanding its awards tent to include next-generation TV.



AARP said Monday it is both moving its awards to March 4, 2021 as a result of the pandemic and would expand its salute to big screen content for grownups to add categories that reflect the rise of streaming to screens of all shapes and sizes, as well as traditional TV.



“The growth in streaming in recent years has been fueled in large part by smart, superbly produced, directed and acted content that speaks to a grownup audience,” said Heather Nawrocki, AARP VP of Movies for Grownups. “It’s time to recognize the groundswell of excellent streaming and television programming and the grownup audience that’s consuming it.



The new categories are "Best Television Series For Grownups, "Best Movie Made for Television or Limited Series for Grownups," "Best Actress, Television," and "Best Actor, Television."



"Television" encompasses content on broadcast, cable, satellite as well as streaming platforms.



AARP looks for content that "resonates with older viewers [50-plus]."