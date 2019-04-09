Aaronson Upped at CPB

Stephanie Aaronson has been named senior VP of engagement for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the independent nonprofit overseeing the government funding for noncommercial TV and radio.

Her job will be to help public media build "a strong civil society."

“Stephanie has been instrumental in CPB’s efforts to design and advance new models of audience and community engagement focused on building impactful partnerships and reaching key stakeholders,” said CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison in a statement. “She will work closely with executives across CPB, national organizations, local stations and independent content producers to strengthen public media stations’ community engagement connected to content and CPB initiatives.”

Aaronson joined CPB in 2012 as VP of education and community impact. Before that, she was senior director, communications and marketing, at PBS and PBS Kids,

Her resume also includes Hallmark Channel, Lifetime Television, and Discovery Communications.