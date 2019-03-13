A&E to Launch ‘Live Rescue’ From Producers of ‘Live PD’

Following up on their hit Live PD, A&E and Big Fish Entertainment, said the will be launching a new live documentary series Live Rescue.

The series will appear for two hours on Mondays starting April 22 and follow first responders from across the country as they put their lives on the line responding to emerging rescue calls.

Ashleigh Banfield will be the host.

Related: Big Fish Rides 'Live PD' Wave

A&E said it has ordered eight two-hour episodes.

‘Live Rescue is the next incarnation of our groundbreaking partnership with Big Fish Entertainment, following the brave paramedics and first responders who risk their lives every day to keep us safe despite the challenges of their jobs. The team at Big Fish has assembled a best-in-class production team of broadcast news veterans and we are looking forward to adding ‘Live Rescue’ to the A&E portfolio of brave storytelling,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, head of programming for A&E.

Live PD, hosted by Dan Abrams, is the number one show on cable Friday and Saturday nights.

Live Rescue is produced by Big Fish Entertainment with Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino, John Zito, and Jordana Starr serving as Executive Producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Sean Gottlieb are Executive Producers for A&E.