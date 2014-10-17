9/11 Commission Urges Senate to Pass Cybersecurity Bill

The 9/11 Commission is calling on Sen. Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) to get cybersecurity legislation passed before the end of this Congress.

The commission reconvened earlier this year and released a report in July assessing the state of national security a decade after issuing the initial report.

"With our adversaries’ cyber-capabilities growing stronger each day, the time to act is now," wrote Gov. Thomas Kean and Congressman Lee Hamilton, chair and vice chair of the commission on behalf of the commission. "A growing chorus of national-security experts describes the cyber domain as the battlefield of the future. Yet, in the words of one former principal with whom we spoke, 'we are at September 10 levels in terms of cyber preparedness.' That is alarming."

