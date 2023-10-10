9 Story Media Launches YouTube Hub; Plans FAST Channel With Cineverse

9 Story Media said it launched a new hub channel on YouTube and plans to launch its first branded FAST channel in a deal with Cineverse.

9 Story Media currently runs about 90 YouTube channels for the 100 brands it manages.

“With our robust library of top kids’ brands, and a long history of distributing across all major digital platforms, this is the perfect time to launch our first 9 Story hub channel,” said Natalie Osborne, Chief Strategy Officer at 9 Story. “It’s exciting to see 9 Story become a home that kids and families can trust for quality entertainment.”

The new FAST channel will have access to seven seasons each of Barney & Friends and Garfield and Friends. It will also have multiple seasons of Angelina Ballerina and Guess How Much I Love You and newer shows such as Let’s Game, Challenge Dan and Andy and the Band.

“These legendary properties are ideal for the streaming market, where cross-generational viewers want to revisit and indulge in their all-time favorite characters. It also allows Cineverse to meet the needs of audiences and platform partners through our expanding focus on premium content brands with established fan bases,” said Marc Rashba, executive VP of partnerships at Cineverse.