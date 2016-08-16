Trending

$8.49 Billion Bid in FCC's Forward Auction Opening Round

With one round in the books in the forward portion of the FCC's spectrum incentive auction, bidders have so far ponied up $8,490,410,000 toward the 100 MHz of spectrum up for grabs in 416 geographic areas, though with bidding credits and discounts that figure drops to $8,040,000,000 toward meeting the final stage rule.

That is according to the FCC's online auction tracker, which is providing some real-time info on bids and prices after the close of each round.

Bidding began Tuesday at 10 a.m. and closed at 4 p.m. On Aug. 17, the FCC will hold two, two-hour rounds per day.

The FCC will have to generate $88,379,558,704 in bids—after bidding credits and discounts—during the likely months-long process to cover the $86.4 billion promised to broadcasters in the reverse auction, plus the almost $2 billion for broadcaster moving expenses following the auction and the cost of administrating the auction itself.

There are 62 eligible bidders, including Comcast, AT&T, Verizon, Dish and T-Mobile.