76 House Dems Praise AT&T-T Mobile 4GPledge

Seventy six House Democrats have

written FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and Attorney General Eric Holder to

urge them to consider the benefits of an AT&T-T Mobile merger in their

respective agencies' reviews of the proposed $39 billion meld.

While the letter does not

explicitly endorse the merger, it does celebrate AT&T's pledge that the

deal will allow the combined companies to deliver next-generation wireless

broadband to over 97% of the country.

Led by Reps. G.K Butterfield of North Carolina and Gene Green of Texas, the Dems extolled the potential benefits of that rollout.

Those include driving investment and innovation, creating jobs, and reaching

the rural constituents that the FCC has just said need more help getting

broadband.

They make it clear that the FCC

review should include "all relevant issues," including price and

competition. But they also point out, as has AT&T at every opportunity,

that the President has made ubiquitous wireless broadband a national priority.

"The AT&T merger proposal

pledges to help realize that vision and, for this reason, we urge you to give

important consideration to these and other prospective benefits during your

comprehensive reviews," they wrote.

Public Knowledge, a critic of the

deal, tried to downplay its significance.

"The letter that Democratic

members of Congress does not endorse the AT&T's takeover of T-Mobile,"

said Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn. "The letter said the proper

authorities should study AT&T's buyout of T-Mobile in a 'thorough and

expeditious manner' and that 'relevant issues including consumer prices,

competition, and innovation' be considered. The letter also supported the need

for high-speed broadband deployment for more high-tech jobs. We agree on all

counts. However, we wish the members of Congress had studied AT&T's

proposal, backed by the Communications Workers of America, more closely. Had

they done so, they would have found that AT&T's deployment plan is only

marginally better than what they have proposed before and that under this

merger, jobs will be lost, not gained."

Among the other signatories to the

letter were Gerald Connolly of Virginia, Jesse Jackson Jr., of Illinois, and Heath Schuler of Tennessee.