4G Coalition Stumps For D Block Auction

The Coalition for 4G in America, which includes

Clearwire, Sprint Nextel and T-Mobile, will be making their case on Capitol

Hill Monday for auctioning spectrum in the D block.

Former Motorola Chief Technology Officer Dennis

Roberson will hold briefings on the House and Senate side about why the

coalition thinks an auction is the way to go.

The D block is the spectrum the FCC tried to

auction to create a public-private partnership to build a national,

interoperable public safety network. It failed to draw the FCC's minimum bid.

The FCC has made re-auctioning that spectrum, which 4G supports, part of its

national broadband plan. It would not mandate a public-private partnership, but

would require the winning bidder to make that 10 MHz of spectrum available for

public safety in an emergency.

But Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), chairman of the

powerful Senate Commerce Committee, has introduced a bill that would put the

spectrum directly in the hands of public safety. His bill would simply allocate

the 10 MHz to public safety, allowing it to lease the spectrum to commercial

users on a pre-empt basis. Rockefeller would fund operation of that network

with proceeds from the planned auction of broadcast spectrum reclaimed for

wireless broadband.

The 4G briefings come in advance of a Sept. 23hearing in Rockefeller's Committee

on creating that network.