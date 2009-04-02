2009 Cable Show: Hutchison Resisting Mandate For A La Carte And Network Neutrality
Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-TX) told an NCTA audience Wednesday that she would resist efforts to mandate a la carte and network neutrality, but warned that unless the industry wanted Congress to get involved in retrans negotiations, it needs to try and avoid high-profile disputes.
That retrans advice echoed a message from Hill staffers to broadcasters the day before at a National Association of Broadcasters legislative conference, where they warned broadcasters that pulling their signals would not endear them to legislators.
