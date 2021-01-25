Programming Review: ‘Losing Alice’

Apple TV Plus goes behind the scenes of the cinematic creative process in its alluring new drama series Losing Alice.

The Israeli-produced series follows Alice (Ayelet Zurer), a successful film director who, at 48 years old, has decided to settle down and be more of a traditional wife to her famous actor husband David (Gal Toren) and mother to her young children.

Her creative juices are rekindled after meeting a 24-year-old upstart film director, Sophie (Lihi Kornowski). Sophie is a big fan of Alice’s edgy films. In a chance meeting with Alice on a train during the pilot episode, Sophie confides that she acted out a provocative sex scene from one of Alice’s films. Sophie tells Alice that she envisions Alice’s husband starring in her film.

Already feeling somewhat irrelevant and dismissed by the industry since stepping away, Alice begins to obsess over Sophie’s script as she sees her younger self in Sophie’s youthful exuberance and unbridled passion for life and the filmmaking craft. Alice soon begins to emotionally and psychologically re-enter the life she once knew, leading to very dark and unintended consequences for Alice. In later episodes, Alice becomes more hands-on in the development of Sophie’s movie, creating a love triangle that threatens to test the relationships and careers of all involved.

Losing Alice is a creative and sexy psychological drama that takes the viewer on a dark but seductive trip through the psychosis of an aging female director willing to do almost anything to rediscover her past self and triumphs. Zurer delivers a great performance as the troubled protagonist, while the erotic chemistry between Zurer and Kornowski will have viewers glued to their screens. The eight-episode series also stars Shai Avivi, Yossi Marshak and Chelli Goldenberg.