Freeze Frame | September 2022

Photos from the NAB’s Celebration of Service to America, San Diego Comic-Con, premiere parties and more
Click for sights from TV industry premieres, conventions and other events from the summer of 2022, including FX's What We Do in the Shadows and Mayans M.C. and Disney Channel’s Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur at San Diego Comic-Con; Patti LaBelle and Gordon H. Smith honored at the NAB’s Celebration of Service to America; ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter getting recognized at the UJA-Federation of New York’s Sports for Youth Annual Luncheon; Emmy FYC events for Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; and the premieres of Everything’s Trash and Becoming Elizabeth. ▪️
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.
