Freeze Frame | September 2021

Photos from the premieres of Disney Channel‘s ‘Spin,‘ ‘Heels’ on Starz and other industry happenings

At the Aug. 10 drive-in premiere screening event for Disney Channel’s Spin at Santa Monica Airport (l. to r.): stars Avantika, Jahbril Cook, Kerri Medders and Aryan Simhadri. (Image credit: Disney/Richard Harbaugh)
At the Aug. 11 Los Angeles red carpet and premiere event for Starz’s Heels (l. to r.): Michael Waldron, Alexander Ludwig, Mike O’Malley and Stephen Amell. (Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Starz)
Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch speaks onstage at the Aug. 11 premiere event for original series Heels. (Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Starz)
At the Los Angeles premiere of FX’s Reservation Dogs: co-creator/writer/director Sterlin Harjo; cast members Devery Jacobs, DiPharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor and Paulina Alexis; and co-creator/EP/writer Taika Waititi. (Image credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/PictureGroup)
Cast members Lil Mike (l.) and Funnybone at NeueHouse in Los Angeles for the Aug. 5 premiere of FX’s Reservation Dogs. (Image credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/PictureGroup)
At the Aug. 2 special reception for Amazon Studios’ Modern Love in New York (l. To r.): cast members Bubba Weiler, Hillary Fisher, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Andrew Rannells, Marquis Rodriguez and Zane Pais. (Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)
Marcus Scribner of ABC’s Black-ish took part in the network’s Aug. 18 “On The House-Ish” promotion, which offered free parking to shoppers at The Grove in Los Angeles. (Image credit: ABC)
Judge Heidi Klum arrives for the quarterfinals of NBC’s America’s Got Talent Aug. 17 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)
(From l.): Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max; Issa Rae, executive producer; Jen O’Connell, EVP, original programming, HBO Max; and Nichole Roberts, VP of development, Love USA, at HBO Max’s Aug. 18 Sweet Life: Los Angeles screening at NeueHouse in Los Angeles. (Image credit: FilmMagic for WarnerMedia)
At HBO Max’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles screening (l. to r.): Actress Tatyana Ali, Jamal Ali and Katherine Cooke. (Image credit: FilmMagic for WarnerMedia)