Trending

Freeze Frame | August 2021

By

Photos from the Daytime Emmys, ESPY Awards and other industry events

Image 1 of 10

Schmigadoon premiere 2021

At a screening of Apple TV Plus’s Schmigadoon! at New York’s Whitby Hotel (l. to r.): director Barry Sonnenfeld; producer Cecily Strong; Keegan-Michael Key; and executive producer Cinco Paul. (Image credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple TV Plus)
Image 2 of 10

Property Brothers event 2021

Shooting the July 26 episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU (l. to r.): Jonathan Scott, singer Josh Groban and Drew Scott. (Image credit: HGTV)
Image 3 of 10

Jason Sudeikis/Ted Lasso first pitch at Wrigley Field

Jason Sudeikis, star of Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso, throws out the first pitch prior to a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field. (Image credit: Steve Green/Chicago Cubs)
Image 4 of 10

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero at 2021 ESPY Awards

Desus Nice (l.) and The Kid Mero of Showtime’s Desus & Mero on the red carpet ahead of ESPN’s 2021 ESPY Awards at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York. (Image credit: ABC/Michael LeBrecht)
Image 5 of 10

WWE SmackDown women's champion Bianca Belair at 2021 ESPY Awards

WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair on the 2021 ESPY Awards red carpet in New York. (Image credit: ABC/Michael LeBrecht)
Image 6 of 10

New England Patriots players at 2021 ESPY Awards

(From l.): Tampa Bay Buccaneers LeSean McCoy, Chris Godwin, Jason Pierre-Paul and Rob Gronkowski accept “best team” honors at the 2021 ESPY Awards at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York. (Image credit: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)
Image 7 of 10

Sadie Sink at premiere of Netflix's Fear Street

Sadie Sink and a friend at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Fear Street Part 1: 1994. (Image credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Netflix)
Image 8 of 10

Melissa Claire Egan and Michelle Stafford at 2021 Daytime Emmys

Melissa Claire Egan (l.) and Michelle Stafford of CBS’s The Young and the Restless arrive for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Francis Specker/CBS)
Image 9 of 10

Maurice Benard and Max Gail at the Daytime Emmys

Maurice Benard (l.) and Max Gail of ABC’s General Hospital on the red carpet at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Francis Specker/CBS )
Image 10 of 10

Jackee at 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards

Jackée Harry of NBC’s Days of Our Lives at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Francis Specker/CBS)