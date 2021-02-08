Black History Month: What to Watch
A sampling of what's on tap during the month-long commemoration
Cable programmers and streaming services will mark the February-long commemoration with a slew of African American-themed original scripted series, movies, documentaries and specials. Here’s a sampling of what’s on tap.
Feb. 1
Bucket List
(Sports Documentary)
Crackle
Sew the Winter to My Skin
(Movie)
Crackle
ALSO READ: Cover Story: Black Voices Rising
Feb. 5
Malcolm & Marie
(Movie)
Netflix
Feb. 8
Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All
(Documentary)
Lifetime
Feb. 9
Black Art: In the Absence of Light
(Documentary)
HBO
Feb. 10
Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage
(Documentary)
History
Feb. 12
Hip Hop Uncovered
(Music Documentary)
FX
Judas and the Black Messiah
(Movie)
HBO Max
Feb. 16
The Black Church
(Documentary)
PBS
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play
(Comedy Special)
BET
Feb. 18
The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream
(Documentary)
National Geographic
Feb. 21
Boiling Point
(Special)
BET
Disrupt and Dismantle
(Special)
BET
Feb. 22
Mr. Soul!
(Documentary)
PBS
ALSO READ: Netflix, HBO Lead NAACP Image Awards Nominations
Feb. 23
OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad
(Special)
OWN
• Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD will offer a series of short form videos that will profile Vice President Kamala Harris, NBA champion and social activist LeBron James, ballerina Misty Copeland, teen chess champion Jessica Hyatt and 14-year-old painting prodigy Tyler Gordon.
• AMC will team with the NAACP and Congressional Black Caucus to create interstitials featuring members of Congress sharing stories about the importance of celebrating Black history not only in February, but all year long, while also highlighting social issues impacting African-Americans and U.S. society at large. The interstitials will also run on BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and streaming service ALLBLK.
Feb. 26
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
(Movie)
Hulu
Black Renaissance
(Special)
YouTube Originals
Feb. 28
The Undefeated Presents: A Room of Our Own
(Special)
ESPN
Don’t Waste Your Pretty
(Movie)
TV One
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.