Black History Month: What to Watch

Cable programmers and streaming services will mark the February-long commemoration with a slew of African American-themed original scripted series, movies, documentaries and specials. Here’s a sampling of what’s on tap.

Feb. 1

Bucket List

(Sports Documentary)

Crackle

Sew the Winter to My Skin

(Movie)

Crackle

Feb. 5

Malcolm & Marie

(Movie)

Netflix

Feb. 8

Feb. 8

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All

(Documentary)

Lifetime

Feb. 9

Black Art: In the Absence of Light

(Documentary)

HBO

Feb. 10

Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage

(Documentary)

History

Feb. 12

Hip Hop Uncovered

(Music Documentary)

FX

Judas and the Black Messiah

(Movie)

HBO Max

Feb. 16

The Black Church

(Documentary)

PBS

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play

(Comedy Special)

BET

Feb. 16

Feb. 18

The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream

(Documentary)

National Geographic

Feb. 21

Boiling Point

(Special)

BET

Disrupt and Dismantle

(Special)

BET

Feb. 22

Mr. Soul!

(Documentary)

PBS

Feb. 23

OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad

(Special)

OWN

Promos and Interstitials • Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD will offer a series of short form videos that will profile Vice President Kamala Harris, NBA champion and social activist LeBron James, ballerina Misty Copeland, teen chess champion Jessica Hyatt and 14-year-old painting prodigy Tyler Gordon. • AMC will team with the NAACP and Congressional Black Caucus to create interstitials featuring members of Congress sharing stories about the importance of celebrating Black history not only in February, but all year long, while also highlighting social issues impacting African-Americans and U.S. society at large. The interstitials will also run on BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and streaming service ALLBLK.

Feb. 26

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

(Movie)

Hulu

Black Renaissance

(Special)

YouTube Originals

Feb. 28

The Undefeated Presents: A Room of Our Own

(Special)

ESPN

Don’t Waste Your Pretty

(Movie)

TV One