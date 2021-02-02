Netflix, HBO Lead NAACP Image Awards Nominations

Netflix drew the most NAACP Image Awards nominations across both the television and movie categories, the civil rights organization announced Tuesday morning.

Netflix garnered 48 Image Awards nominations -- most of which were in the motion picture categories -- including for such original programs as Bridgerton, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods. HBO was second with 25 nominations, according to the NAACP.

The NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film. “We are excited to recognize and celebrate this year’s nominees, who at times throughout this unprecedented year have provided moments of levity, brought our communities together, and lifted our spirits through culture when we needed it the most,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will take place on March 27 and will be simulcast on BET, CBS, BETHer, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and Logo.

Below are the NAACP Image Awards nominees in the Television and Streaming Categories:

Outstanding Comedy Series

#blackAF (Netflix)

Black-ish (ABC)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Insecure (HBO)

The Last O.G. (TBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish (ABC)

Cedric The Entertainer - The Neighborhood (CBS)

Don Cheadle - Black Monday (Showtime)

Idris Elba - In the Long Run (Starz)

Tracy Morgan - The Last O.G. (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO)

Folake Olowofoyeku - Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

Regina Hall - Black Monday (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish (ABC)

Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish (Freeform)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Deon Cole - Black-ish (ABC)

Jay Ellis - Insecure (HBO)

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Laurence Fishburne - Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Jenifer Lewis - Black-ish (ABC)

Marsai Martin - Black-ish (ABC)

Natasha Rothwell - Insecure (HBO)

Tichina Arnold - The Neighborhood (CBS)

Yvonne Orji - Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

All Rise (CBS)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Keith David - Greenleaf (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Nicco Annan - P-Valley (Starz)

Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett - 9-1-1 (FOX)

Brandee Evans - P-Valley (Starz)

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Simone Missick - All Rise (CBS)

Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Clifford “Method Man” Smith - Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

J. Alphonse Nicholson - P-Valley (Starz)

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld (HBO)

Michael Kenneth Williams - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh - Bridgerton (Netflix)

Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Lynn Whitfield - Greenleaf (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Hamilton (Disney+)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Blair Underwood - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

Chris Rock - Fargo (FX)

Daveed Diggs - Hamilton (Disney+)

Leslie Odom, Jr. - Hamilton (Disney+)

Nnamdi Asomugha - Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis - The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Kerry Washington - Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You (HBO)

Octavia Spencer - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson - Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

AM Joy: Remembering John Lewis Special (MSNBC)

Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview (Showtime)

The Color of COVID (CNN)

The New York Times Presents "The Killing of Breonna Taylor" (FX)

The Reidout (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated )

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Shark Tank (ABC)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Voices of Fire (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

8:46 (Netflix)

Black Is King (Disney+)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion (HBO Max)

VERZUZ (APPLE TV)

Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It! (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix)

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Raven's Home (Disney Channel)

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Alex R. Hibbert - The Chi (Showtime)

Lexi Underwood - Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Lyric Ross - This Is Us (NBC)

Marsai Martin - Black-ish (ABC)

Miles Brown - Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Don Lemon - CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)

Jada Pinkett Smith - Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Joy Reid - The Reidout (NBC)

LeBron James - The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro - America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Iyanla Vanzant - Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

W. Kamau Bell - United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series

Chris Rock - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Courtney B. Vance - Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Issa Rae - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Loretta Devine - P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Aisha Tyler - Archer (FX)

Courtney B. Vance - Hollywood's Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story (PBS)

Dawnn Lewis - Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

Deon Cole - Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix)

Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama

#FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

CripTales (BBC America)

Lazor Wulf (Adult Swim)

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Sincerely, Camille (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

Giancarlo Esposito - The Broken and the Bad (AMC.com )

J.B. Smoove - Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Jasmine Cephas Jones - #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Laurence Fishburne - #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Stephan James - #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction

American Masters - Unladylike2020 (PBS)

Benedict Men (Quibi)

Between The Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

In The Making (PBS)

Inspire Change Series (NFL Network)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)