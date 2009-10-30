You May Have Heard--It's Sweeps

Yes, that autumnal bacchanal known as November sweeps kicked off last night. I’ve got an interesting story on sweeps and stations in Monday’s issue. I hear a lot about how sweeps are a thing of the past for many–with detailed ratings info available each day in a growing number of markets, it’s sweeps every day, they say.

So I asked a big bunch of general managers: does sweeps still matter? “No matter what they say, everybody still holds out until November,” said one. “Everybody says there’s no such thing as sweeps [anymore] but everybody still plays for it.”

What is your station doing for sweeps? If you’re WJLA Washington (“Touch of Life”) or WGCL Atlanta (“Breast Friend”), you’re showing some skin in the name of breast cancer, and hoping to save some lives.

How about everyone else? I know, you’re not doing that sizzling special report just because it’s sweeps–you bring your A game every day.

So let me rephrase the question. Any extra-compelling stories you have going on these days?