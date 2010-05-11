Yo Yo Chump Dupes Stations

Milwaukee’s Journal-Sentinel has a fascinating story on a mystery man who talked his way onto the live programs of several Midwestern stations, claiming to be a yo yo championship but turning out to have no discernible talent (other than his ability to talk his way onto local television).

Kenny Strasser–if that’s his real name, of course–talked his way onto at least five stations, including a bunch in Wisconsin, such as WFRV Green Bay and WISC Madison.

Reports Don Walker:

His latest appearance occurred Thursday morning on KQTV’s “Hometown This Morning,” in St. Joseph, Mo.

“He got us,” said Bridget Blevins, the station’s news director. “I hate that we got duped.”

And how good was he with the yo-yo, a skill Strasser has said made him a champion? “He did some really lame things. He hit himself in the face and the groin with his yo-yo,” Blevins said.

Strasser’s act sounds like some sort of bizarro performance art. Instead of doing his yo yo tricks, he would engage in awkward conversations with anchors about his personal life, including failed relationships and problems with substance.

You can see one clip from WSAW Wausau here, where he actually takes a cellphone call while he’s live on the air.