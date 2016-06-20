WXYZ Detroit Unexpectedly Gets In on Cat Video Craze

Nothing draws a crowd likes a good cat video – let alone one with a very happy ending.

So it’s no wonder Nima Shaffe, a reporter at WXYZ Detroit, got some social media love Monday morning when a kitten crashed his live shot from a parking lot during the Scripps-owned ABC affiliate’s morning show.

The kitten, who has since been named (you guessed it) WXYZ, is now in the good hands of the local humane society, which is going to find it a home. In the meantime, the young feline has plenty of pictures plastered on Facebook.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPIn2wD6edo[/embed]