WXXA Albany Tries 11 P News

WXXA Albany debuts an 11 p.m. news June 29, reports Albany’s Times-Union. The Fox affiliate, located in DMA 57, is owned by Newport TV.

Reports the newspaper:

The half-hour broadcast will be hosted by the same team that anchors the Fox affiliate’s highly rated 10 p.m. news: anchors John Gray and Ann Hughes; meteorologist Steve Teeling; and sports director Rich Becker.

“It is important to bring our viewers late local news at a time when it is right for them, whether that is at 10 or 11,” said Bill Sally, the station’s vice president and general manager.

WXXA ranked fourth in local revenue the last time we checked in with Albany. Bill Sally took over for Sally Stamp a year ago.