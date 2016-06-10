WWSI Philadelphia Reporter Attacked During Live Shot

Even at a time of rampant crime, it’s pretty astounding to watch a woman attack a reporter live on-air, as happened Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

As you’ll see in this video, Iris Delgado, a reporter for Telemundo’s WWSI, was in midst of a live report when a woman, after trying to get Delgado’s attention, hit her on the back of the head and in the face.

“Iris Delgado was the victim of an unprovoked attack by an individual while reporting live for Telemundo62’s 11 PM local newscast," a station spokesperson said. "Thankfully, she is okay and is understandably taking some time off to recover. We look forward to her return.”



[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-J0POelsvw[/embed]