WTXF Philly Viewer Video Leads Police to Suspect
Fox O&O WTXF Philadelphia reports that a citizen journalist’s video of a beating Thursday not only made for a powerful story but helped police find the suspect in the crime, too.
The station received the video of a man beating a woman from a viewer who contributed it through Fresco, the user generated content platform Fox stations recently started using.
The video shows the man repeatedly slapping and punching a woman, which the photographer said continued for 20-30 minutes as a crowd watched.
According to a station spokeswoman, the video helped police find the suspect as well as the victim, who is being treated for her injuries. The man in the video will likely face charges.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.