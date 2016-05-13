WTXF Philly Viewer Video Leads Police to Suspect

Fox O&O WTXF Philadelphia reports that a citizen journalist’s video of a beating Thursday not only made for a powerful story but helped police find the suspect in the crime, too.

The station received the video of a man beating a woman from a viewer who contributed it through Fresco, the user generated content platform Fox stations recently started using.

The video shows the man repeatedly slapping and punching a woman, which the photographer said continued for 20-30 minutes as a crowd watched.

According to a station spokeswoman, the video helped police find the suspect as well as the victim, who is being treated for her injuries. The man in the video will likely face charges.