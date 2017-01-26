WTXF Philadelphia Host Off-Air After Conway Remark

A Philadelphia morning show host is sidelined this week after saying on-air that Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway is “good at bulls**t.”

Philadelphia Magazine reports Mike Jerrick, a host on Fox O&O WTXF’s Good Day Philadelphia, wasn’t on the show Wednesday or Thursday and will stay off-air for an indefinite period.

The incident occurred Tuesday when Jerrick, co-host Alex Holley and guests were discussing the term “alternative facts.” Jerrick’s remark garnered laughs from the group, although Holley followed up with an apology to the show’s audience.

Fox issued a statement, saying the remark “is not inline with Fox Television Stations guidelines,” but declined to confirm whether Jerrick was suspended, according to reports.