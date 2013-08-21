WTVG Meteorologist Forecast Calls For Son
Here’s a fun promo for WTVG Toledo chief meteorologist Jay Berschback that stars his own kid.
Jay’s son Ben plays the young Jay, dressed in a blue blazer and red tie, impatiently interrupting his teacher with a weather forecast that affects the class’s test the next day. His other son Will is the red-haired boy seated nearby.
It’s a fun little clip that plays off WTVG’s “What Did Jay Say?” tagline–though I must say I never heard of school being cancelled due to fog.
