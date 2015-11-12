WTVA’s New Sign Features Original Antenna, Dedication to Pioneer Frank Spain

WTVA, the Heartland Media television station in North Mississippi, held a ceremony Thursday to dedicate its new sign.

The sign includes the original antenna from 1957 designed and constructed by Frank Spain, the broadcast pioneer who founded the Tupelo station.

“This is an incredibly special day, to be back here with something that was from the very beginning of WTVA,” said Jane Spain, former owner of WTVA. “Frank was a forward thinking man. I’d like to think that this is a great symbol of moving forward again.”

Bob Prather, CEO of Heartland Media, which bought the station earlier this year, was also in attendance.