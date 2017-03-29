WTTG Washington Plans Political Show for Summer Launch

Fox Television Stations Wednesday confirmed that WTTG, the group’s O&O in Washington, plans to launch a local political show but isn’t ready to share the nitty-gritty just yet.

What we do know is the show is scheduled to air at 11:30 p.m. weeknights and is tentatively titled The Final Five. The station is targeting a June launch.

Details like who is going to host the show and what will its focus be? Seems we will just have to wait.