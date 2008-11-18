WTSP's Rosenwasser Retiring
WTSP Tampa boss Sam Rosenwasser is retiring at the end of the year, reports the St. Petersburg Times. The paper says it’s been an eventful year for Rosenwasser: "…the station’s longtime weatherman died, the outlet adopted a new brand name and several on-air staffers were let go."
Rosenwasser has been at the station since 2001.
Gannett owns WTSP, a middle of the pack CBS affiliate in the #13 DMA.
