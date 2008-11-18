Trending

WTSP's Rosenwasser Retiring



WTSP Tampa boss Sam Rosenwasser is retiring at the end of the year, reports the St. Petersburg Times. The paper says it’s been an eventful year for Rosenwasser: "…the station’s longtime weatherman died, the outlet adopted a new brand name and several on-air staffers were let go."

Rosenwasser has been at the station since 2001. 

Gannett owns WTSP, a middle of the pack CBS affiliate in the #13 DMA.