WTSP's Rosenwasser Retiring

WTSP Tampa boss Sam Rosenwasser is retiring at the end of the year, reports the St. Petersburg Times. The paper says it’s been an eventful year for Rosenwasser: "…the station’s longtime weatherman died, the outlet adopted a new brand name and several on-air staffers were let go."

Rosenwasser has been at the station since 2001.

Gannett owns WTSP, a middle of the pack CBS affiliate in the #13 DMA.