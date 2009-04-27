WTIC GM Involved in Co-Worker's Double DUI

Rich Graziano, recently installed as head of Tribune’s TV/publishing operation in Hartford, was involved in an odd double-DUI case over the weekend involving a WTIC staffer. According to the Hartford Courant, WTIC marketing manager Elsa Veisor was arrested for DUI with Graziano in the passenger seat around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police released her to Graziano, who drove her back to her car. Veisor, unaccompanied, was arrested again at 3:40 for drunken driving and driving without a license, which police had confiscated at the time of the first arrest.

Graziano later picked Veisor up at the police station when she refused to get into a cab.

“I was not aware that the Farmington police were holding her driver’s license when Ms. Veisor decided to drive home,” Graziano said. “At all times, my intention and goal was simply Ms. Veisor’s safe return to her home.”

I give the Courant, which is owned by Tribune, credit for running the story showing the boss in an unflattering light.