WTIC Apologizes For 'Inappropriate' Boob Close-Ups

WTIC Hartford is doing some backtracking after a segment on Women’s History Month, whose accompanying footage was close-ups of several women’s chests.

You can see the video here. It’s not as safe for work as a piece about women’s history would seem to be.

WTIC, a Fox affiliate, is owned by Tribune. It, WTXX and the Hartford Courant share a building in central Connecticut.

The station called it a mistake in a statement.

FOX CT apologizes for mistakenly airing inappropriate file footage in conjunction with this morning’s report on Women’s Day at the Connecticut State Capitol. The video should never have aired. FOX CT will publicly apologize on today’s newscasts, as well as through our social media platforms. We are also implementing procedures to keep this from happening in the future.FOX CT is committed to recognizing and applauding the significant contributions of women, both in Connecticut and throughout the country.

Perhaps this is ancient history, but I couldn’t help but think of when Tribune was excoriated in a page one NY Times story 2 1/2 years ago for what David Carr called a “bankrupt” frat-house culture at the company. That was under different leadership, and one assumes this morning’s mishap was just the work of a rogue producer.

The clip has sparked a lively debate on WTIC’s Facebook page.

Commented Margaret Gardner: Props to the anchor woman for keeping composure. I could tell she was perturbed.