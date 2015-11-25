WTAE Pittsburgh to Hold Bundle-Up Telethon Dec. 4

WTAE Pittsburgh will hold its WTAE-TV project Bundle-Up Telethon on Dec. 4. Now in its 30th year of providing community service, Hearst Television’s ABC affiliate has raised more than $13.4 million and provided winter outerwear to more than 260,000 needy children and senior citizens in the Pittsburgh area through its partnership with The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division.

“No child or senior should go without a warm coat,” said Charles W. Wolfertz III, WTAE president and general manager. “After 30 years, Pittsburghers are still in need and our viewers are always there to help their neighbors.”

The telethon will start at 5 a.m. and continue all day during newscast segments and breaks during programming. From 7-8 p.m., there will be an hour-long special hosted by weather chief meteorologist and WTAE-TV project Bundle-Up chairman Mike Harvey, WTAE Chronicle host Sally Wiggin and news anchor Michelle Wright. Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight will be pre-empted during that time window.

To donate, viewers can call the phone bank all day until the 11 p.m. news, go to WTAE.com or its mobile app or text “BUNDLEUP” to 41444