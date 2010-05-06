WSMV Nashville Airs Flood Telethon Tonight

WSMV Nashville will air a fundraiser for flood victims during primetime tonight, moving its regular prime lineup over to Saturday night. The Nashville market has of course been deluged by crippling rainstorms this week, resulting in considerable flood damage and numerous deaths.

As befits the Music City, Meredith’s WSMV has a who’s who of country stars performing tonight, including Vince Gill, Keith Urban, Alison Krauss, Naomi Judd, Amy Grant, Darius Rucker and former Idol star Bo Bice.

“These are our friends and family; we always take care of our friends and family,” said WSMV General Manager Elden Hale Jr. “It’s unfortunate that we’re called upon to do this again for our neighbors, but we are very proud to have the ability to reach out to so many people with Nashville’s flood relief telethon.”

The NBC affiliate will air its regular Thursday prime, including The Office and 30 Rock, Saturday 7-10 p.m.

The Tennessean reports that 21 are dead as a result of the storms, and the local damage total could top $1 billion.

