WSFL, Newspaper to Launch Joint Program
Tribune’s WSFL Miami and its daily paper South Florida Sun-Sentinel will launch a morning program early in 2009, according to the Sun-Sentinel. The station recently moved into the newspaper’s headquarters, and is managed by Sun-Sentinel publisher Howard Greenberg. It stands to reason that Tribune will study the partnership with an eye on trying it in other markets where it owns a station and a newspaper, such as Los Angeles.
Writes Tom Jicha:
The goal is for the new show to be a fast-paced, personality-driven, nontraditional news and information format. The emphasis will be on local content, much of it supplied by the Sun-Sentinel editorial staff. A substantial Internet component is planned. It will be broadcast from the Sun-Sentinel newsroom in downtownFort Lauderdale.
The show looks to air from 5 to 9 a.m. weekdays. WSFL airs just one daily newscast, a 10 p show produced by WTVJ. The CW outlet’s Website features news from the paper.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.