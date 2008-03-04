WSAZ (WV) Cuts Staff

Gray’s NBC affiliate WSAZ Charleston (WV) is slashing staff, the Charleston Gazette reports.

According to reporter Sarah K. Winn, "Three full-time and five part-time production positions have been cut, [general manager Don Ray] said. These positions are behind the scenes, including directing, audio, camera operating and graphic design work, he said. The announcement was made Friday…No on-air personalities, reporters or photographers are affected…"

With newsrooms in Charleston and Huntington, Ray said the cuts would free up cash to transition the station to digital, at a cost of around $7 million.

"From a simply economic and technical standpoint, it wasn’t a hard decision to make," said Don Ray. "From a people standpoint, it was a hard decision to make."

What’s particularly surprising is that WSAZ earns gobs of revenue; the station had 48% of the market’s revenue in 2006, according to BIA.

TV Newsday had the link.