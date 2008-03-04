WSAZ (WV) Cuts Staff
Gray’s NBC affiliate WSAZ Charleston (WV) is slashing staff, the Charleston Gazette reports.
According to reporter Sarah K. Winn, "Three full-time and five part-time production positions have been cut, [general manager Don Ray] said. These positions are behind the scenes, including directing, audio, camera operating and graphic design work, he said. The announcement was made Friday…No on-air personalities, reporters or photographers are affected…"
With newsrooms in Charleston and Huntington, Ray said the cuts would free up cash to transition the station to digital, at a cost of around $7 million.
"From a simply economic and technical standpoint, it wasn’t a hard decision to make," said Don Ray. "From a people standpoint, it was a hard decision to make."
What’s particularly surprising is that WSAZ earns gobs of revenue; the station had 48% of the market’s revenue in 2006, according to BIA.
TV Newsday had the link.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.