WRTV Indy Newsmen Retire After A Combined 84 Years

You have to hand it to Jack Rinehart and Danny Wills, two newsmen who on Friday are retiring from WRTV, Scripps’ ABC affiliate in Indianapolis, after a combined 84 years at the station.

Rinehart, a senior reporter, has been at the station for nearly 41 years. He not only covered thousands of stories but wrote down and kept the details of each one, which he still has in a pile of reporter’s notebooks. He is most proud of breaking the Mike Tyson rape story in 1991.

Wills, a news photographer, joined WRTV as a photo lab technician in 1973, the same year Nixon was sworn in for his second term and the World Trade Center opened. He considers being at the opening of the Pan Am Games held in 1987 in Indianapolis a highlight of his career.