WPTV West Palm Beach, Fla. Drives Attention to Algae Problem

WPTV West Palm Beach, Fla.’s 30-minute special on the toxic algae hitting South Florida waters is driving attention to the crisis.

The Scripps-owned NBC affiliate’s team shot the entire special in the field, making extensive use of the station’s chopper. The Toxic Algae Special Report, which will air for a second time at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, is supported with an extensive digital component.

The special’s debut Monday ranked No. 1 in household ratings for its 7 p.m. timeslot, according to Scripps. The accompanying Facebook posts reached 455,000 people and generated 200,000 video views. The Facebook Live effort reached 227,000 people with 10,000-plus video views, the company said.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6RKIDJlBsA[/embed]