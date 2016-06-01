WPLG Cracks Back at Critics of Its Marlins Coverage

WPLG Miami’s Will Manso has officially proven that TV sports reporters are far from simply being local teams’ cheerleaders – and can be pretty funny to boot.

In an on-air bit, Manso, the ABC affiliate’s sports director, taps his comedic side in refuting critics who say local TV is too negative when it come to covering baseball’s Miami Marlins, which are in fourth place in a five-team division.

“There is nothing like covering a winner. I root for the Marlins,” Manso says. “But don’t blame us for the team’s mistakes that you perceive as unfair coverage.”