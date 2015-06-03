WPIX Anchor Fadal’s Salute to Singlehood

If anyone could cut it as a solo anchor, it seems Tamsen Fadal, anchor at WPIX New York, may be well suited for the task. After all, she’s the author of a new book called The New Single, which carries the tagline “Finding, Fixing, and Falling Back in Love with Yourself After a Breakup or Divorce” (St. Martin’s Press). Fadal notes, with dark humor, having her marriage announced in the New York Times, then having her divorce trumpeted five years later in the gossip pages of the New York Post. “Details about our bickering and our blowups, my ex-husband’s other alleged woman and, as Page Six put it, his other, other woman,” she writes.

Fadal says the new tome came to be “organically” after crossing into her 40s and having a life changing event on her hands. She was consuming self-help books, and jotting down her own thoughts on improvement. While the self-help category can get a bit wishy-washy, Fadal says her notes were a bit more grounded. “I’m a journalist, so it was more black and white,” she says.

The New Single goes beyond relationships, with tips on managing careers and finances as well. The book is broken into 90-day guidelines, offering advice on cyberdating, dieting and accepting your former spouse, among other topics. (Fadal and her ex, Matt Titus, co-authored two books on relationships and dating.)

Fadal, who co-anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news with John Muller on the Tribune station, spent two-plus years writing the book, primarily in the mornings after some mind-clearing yoga. She’ll talk up The New Single on cable's HLN and on KTLA Los Angeles later this month. She describes the book as “a recipe for self-care. At the end of the day, after a big life change, it’s managing your career, your finances, your health and your mind.”