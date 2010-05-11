WOLF Looking More Like a Fox

We took a look at the Wilkes Barre-Scranton DMA in our latest “Market Eye” installment. Of course, WNEP is still a huge winner in DMA No. 54, but there are a bunch of interesting subplots going on. New Age Media’s MyNetworkTV outlet WQMY inked a deal with the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer to air their games-in high def, no less.



WBRE began producing WOLF’s news in January, and WOLF GM Jon Cadman says it’s a faster, Fox-ier product than when WNEP produced the news for the Fox affiliate. “There may be 11 stories in the first block, not five or six,” he says. “We’re thrilled.” (WBRE GM Lou Abitabilo calls it a more “Foxified” newscast.)

WBRE, meanwhile, has a completely revamped look to its news: new set, new talent, new graphics (pictured). “It’s starting to hit its stride,” says Abitabilo.

Wilkes Barre-Scranton may be WNEP country until the end of time, but the competition is at least trying some new things. And after a long economic drought, business is picking up. “We’ve seen two quarters in a row with growth,” says Abitabilo. “We just hope it sustains itself.”

Check out the new issue for more on Wilkes Barre-Scranton, including whether the market will get another Office convention off the ground.