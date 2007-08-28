WNYW Opens Up 'Locker'

Just as the Fox-owned stations launched the high school sports/networking platform Foxhilites.com, WNYW New York kicked off MyFoxLocker.com. "All High School Sports. All the Time" goes the tagline for MyFoxLocker, a partnership between WNYW and Varsity Networks. The site offers schedules, video and photos for various high school sports around the tri-state area, along with individual home pages for schools throughout the DMA.

While there’s no advertising yet, general manager Lew Leone says they’ll plug in an ad model once he builds up traffic. "I don’t think it’ll be a hard sell [for marketers]," he says.

Leone says the platform is an effort to aggregate the sports information for the hundreds of high schools in the market. Asked why he didn’t simply use the FoxHilites template that the parent company launched, he said, "My company encourages G.M.s to do what’s best in their market. They have a great product but we have a different tack. It’s probably good for our company to have different options out there and see what works best."

For what it’s worth, Leone was a three-sport letterman and captain at Scarsdale High in Westchester, New York. If you’re having trouble picturing the New York news vet eluding enemy defenders, maybe this will help.